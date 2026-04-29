Tech Groups Urge Court To Find AI Training Is Fair Use
By Elliot Weld ( April 29, 2026, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Five technology industry groups have urged a California federal judge overseeing a suit accusing Anthropic of infringing copyrighted music to train the artificial intelligence model Claude to find that such activity falls under the umbrella of fair use. ...
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