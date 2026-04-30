Gov't Pauses Medicaid Data Use For ICE Amid Injunction Fight
By Ben Adlin ( April 30, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration agreed at a hearing Thursday to temporarily halt the use of 22 states' Medicaid data for immigration enforcement purposes until a San Francisco federal judge clarifies the boundaries of an injunction that the largely Democratic-controlled states had accused the government of flouting....
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