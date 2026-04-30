5 States Join Bid To Block $6.2B Nexstar-Tegna Merger

By Rae Ann Varona ( April 30, 2026, 11:40 PM EDT) -- Five states on Thursday joined a coalition of others who sued to challenge Nexstar Media Group Inc.'s then-proposed $6.2 billion merger with Tegna Inc., alleging in an amended antitrust complaint that the currently frozen deal will eliminate consumers' choices for local news and diminish diversity in news coverage....
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