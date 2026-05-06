Fla. Court Asked To Lift Freeze In $91M Fake Health Plans Suit

By David Minsky ( May 6, 2026, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Two siblings asked a Florida federal court Wednesday to lift an asset freeze in the Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit alleging they sold $91 million of fake health benefits on the Affordable Care Act exchange, arguing they need money to pay their attorneys. ...
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