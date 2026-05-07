Surveying The CFTC Campaign To Control Prediction Markets

By Antonia Apps, Brette Tannenbaum and Benjamin Klein ( May 7, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is simultaneously asserting exclusive jurisdiction over prediction markets and signaling aggressive enforcement within them — a combination that will reshape the regulatory landscape for event contract platforms....
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