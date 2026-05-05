Meta Should Have Warning Label, NM Witness Says

By Cara Salvatore ( May 5, 2026, 10:03 PM EDT) -- New Mexico unveiled further details of safeguards it says a court should impose on Meta in a $3.7 billion bench trial, calling an expert witness Tuesday who said displaying a warning pop-up to minors is an idea that's backed by the former surgeon general and desperately needed....
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