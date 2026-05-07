Proposed Meta Age Reforms Echo Europe Efforts, Judge Told

By Cara Salvatore ( May 7, 2026, 10:51 PM EDT) -- An online safety expert testified Thursday that Meta would not be unduly burdened by age-verification reforms New Mexico's attorney general is seeking in a $3.7 billion bench trial over harm to teen users of its social media platforms, given that European regulators in recent weeks announced nearly identical demands....
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