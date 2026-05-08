Montana PFAS Defendants Seek 'Forum Shopping' Sanctions

By Brian Steele ( May 8, 2026, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The city of Stamford, Connecticut, and a local fire district spent two years litigating a PFAS suit against 3M Co. and others before suddenly transferring their claims more than 2,000 miles away in a clear effort at forum shopping, the corporate defendants said in seeking sanctions....
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