Transpo Tracker: Boeing 737 Max, John Deere Deal

By Linda Chiem ( May 8, 2026, 5:24 PM EDT) -- In our latest Law360 Transportation Tracker, Boeing is still contending with litigation associated with the 737 Max 8 jets, while a proposed $99 million class settlement could end farmers' right-to-repair claims against agricultural equipment maker John Deere and an appeals court decertified a class of 90,000 State Farm policyholders accusing the insurer of systematically undervaluing totaled vehicles....
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