Cushman & Wakefield Failed To Protect Clients' Info, Suit Says

By Isaac Monterose ( May 11, 2026, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A proposed class has accused global commercial real estate company Cushman & Wakefield Inc. in New York federal court of not doing enough to protect current and former clients' confidential information from hackers, who ultimately breached the company's systems....
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