Alaska Airlines Strikes Deal In Military Pilots' Leave Suit

By Grace Elletson ( May 12, 2026, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Alaska Airlines has agreed to settle a pilot's class action claiming the company didn't let employees on military leave accrue the same amount of sick and vacation time benefits civilian employees collected on other types of leave, according to a Washington federal court filing....
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