Microsoft Exec Backed OpenAI Deal Amid Concerns, Jury Told
By Dorothy Atkins ( May 13, 2026, 11:12 PM EDT) -- Microsoft's chief technology officer testified in a California federal jury trial Wednesday over Elon Musk's challenge to OpenAI's for-profit conversion, recalling that he proposed Microsoft invest significant resources into OpenAI's for-profit arm to stay competitive despite his initial concerns over whether OpenAI's nonprofit donors had agreed to the for-profit partnership....
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