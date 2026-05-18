OpenAI Beats Musk Suit Over For-Profit Restructuring

By Dorothy Atkins ( May 18, 2026, 1:32 PM EDT) -- In an advisory decision Monday, a California federal jury cleared OpenAI and executives Sam Altman and Greg Brockman of allegations they breached the nonprofit's charitable trust by converting to a for-profit, handing billionaire Elon Musk a defeat in a closely watched three-week trial that threatened to shake up the artificial intelligence industry....
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