Class Actions At The Circuit Courts: May Lessons

By Mitchell Engel ( May 21, 2026, 5:26 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a monthly column that highlights federal appellate decisions with takeaways for attorneys at various stages of class action litigation. In this installment, I discuss four recent rulings from cases involving allegations of Title VII violations, the Employment Retirement Income Security Act, prison dental care violations and overcharging for PACER access....
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