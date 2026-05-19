States Sue Over Student Loan Limits On Professional Degrees

By Abigail Harrison ( May 19, 2026, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 24 attorneys general and two governors are challenging a rule recently promulgated by the U.S. Department of Education, alleging in a complaint in Maryland federal court Tuesday that it unlawfully limits access to federal student loans for those pursuing professional degree programs....
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