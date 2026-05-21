Nexstar Asks 9th Circ. To Narrow Tegna Merger Block
By Matthew Perlman ( May 21, 2026, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Nexstar urged the Ninth Circuit to narrow a preliminary injunction preventing it from fully integrating with Tegna Inc. that was issued in a challenge to the broadcasters' $6.2 billion merger by state enforcers and satellite provider DirecTV....
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