Justices Say Cisco Can't Be Sued Under Alien Tort Statute
By Y. Peter Kang ( June 23, 2026, 10:35 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the Ninth Circuit was wrong to reinstate an Alien Tort Statute suit alleging that Cisco helped the Chinese government's allegedly unlawful crackdown on the Falun Gong religious movement, saying federal courts lack authority to create causes of action for alleged violations of international law....
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