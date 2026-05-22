OpenAI Must Produce Musk Case Depos In NY Copyright MDL
By Elliot Weld ( May 22, 2026, 6:38 PM EDT) -- OpenAI was ordered to turn over deposition testimony from three executives that was taken in the course of Elon Musk's California case challenging the company's conversion into a for-profit entity to a group of authors and news organizations suing over the alleged use of copyrighted content to train artificial intelligence models....
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