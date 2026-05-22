Menzies Says $35M NYC Property Is Fair Game For $7.6M Award
By Isaac Monterose ( May 22, 2026, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A U.K. aviation services company's subsidiary that's seeking compensation for the more than $7.6 million arbitral award that it won by default against the Republic of Niger told a New York federal court that the African country's $35 million New York City property isn't exempt from being used to satisfy the award....
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