Google Worker Charged With $1.2M Polymarket Insider Fraud

By Rae Ann Varona ( May 28, 2026, 12:11 AM EDT) -- A Google software engineer faces charges that he made more than $1.2 million by placing insider bets on Polymarket using the search giant's confidential data, and then tried to conceal his proceeds and actions, according to criminal and civil complaints unveiled Wednesday in New York federal court....
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