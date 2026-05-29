Taxation With Representation: Latham, White & Case, Vischer

By Zak Kostro ( May 29, 2026, 2:55 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Fertitta Entertainment acquires Caesars Entertainment, Eli Lilly and Co. buys three companies involved in vaccine development, and nuclear energy company Newcleo Ltd. says it plans to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, NewHold Investment Corp. III....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.