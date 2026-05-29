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Facing Scrutiny, 'Schedule A' Suits Grow Beyond Chicago

By Ivan Moreno ( May 29, 2026, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Federal lawsuits that target dozens or even hundreds of online sellers at once kept climbing in 2025 and spread beyond their Chicago stronghold, even as new data shows more friction for brand owners' mass anti-counterfeiting strategy....

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