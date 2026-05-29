Facing Scrutiny, 'Schedule A' Suits Grow Beyond Chicago

By Ivan Moreno ( May 29, 2026, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Federal lawsuits that target dozens or even hundreds of online sellers at once kept climbing in 2025 and spread beyond their Chicago stronghold, even as new data shows more friction for brand owners' mass anti-counterfeiting strategy....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.