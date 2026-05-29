Lockheed Beats Families' Birth Defects Suit At Trial
By Carolina Bolado ( May 29, 2026, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury returned a defense verdict in favor of Lockheed Martin Corp. after finding the company's chemical handling practices at an Orlando weapons manufacturing facility did not cause birth defects....
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