NJ Says Most Of $3B PFAS Deal Objector Issues Are Resolved
By George Woolston ( June 3, 2026, 6:07 PM EDT) -- New Jersey told a federal court this week it has reached agreements with all but two of the parties that objected to proposed deals worth a combined $3 billion with 3M Co. and various DuPont entities to resolve claims over contamination caused by forever chemicals, saying the agreements further support the court's approval of the settlements....
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