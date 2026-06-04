Meta Says 9th Circ. Needn't Revisit Facebook Genocide Ruling
By Mike Curley ( June 4, 2026, 1:39 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is fighting a petition from two women asking the Ninth Circuit for a full court rehearing of their suit alleging that Facebook's 2009 algorithms contributed to the destruction of their villages during the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, saying the circuit's interpretation of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act doesn't need revisiting....
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