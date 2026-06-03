Mass. Judge Says DOJ Trans Care Memo Suit Can Proceed
By Chris Villani ( June 3, 2026, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A challenge to a Trump administration directive calling for providers of gender-affirming care to be investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice will proceed after a Massachusetts federal judge said Wednesday that the states that filed suit have already demonstrated harm from the federal government's actions....
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