Draft House Bill Aims To Set Federal AI Regulatory Standard
By Allison Grande ( June 4, 2026, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of House members Thursday released a draft proposal to create a federal framework for AI governance that would require large developers to take steps to address and disclose "catastrophic" risks while prohibiting states from crafting or enforcing laws "targeting the development of AI models" for three years....
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