States Say Trump's DEI Rule For Contractors Is Unclear, Illegal

By Ben Adlin ( June 10, 2026, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Attorneys general from 19 states and Washington, D.C., on Wednesday sued numerous federal officials and agencies in an attempt to block the Trump administration's March 26 executive order prohibiting government contractors — including states — from engaging in "racially discriminatory" activity around diversity, equity and inclusion....
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