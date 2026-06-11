OpenAI Says High Court Curbed Some News Org IP Claims
By Craig Clough ( June 11, 2026, 10:12 PM EDT) -- OpenAI told a New York federal judge Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court's recent Cox v. Sony decision bars a contributory infringement claim brought by four news companies accusing the artificial intelligence company of using their copyrighted materials to train ChatGPT, saying the high court's ruling eliminates the legal theory on which the plaintiffs rely....
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