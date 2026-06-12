OpenAI, Google Workers Back Anthropic In DOD Usage Feud

By Elaine Briseño ( June 12, 2026, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Employees of Google and OpenAI employees told a California federal court that autonomous lethal weapons systems used without human oversight pose several risks, backing rival artificial intelligence company Anthropic's bid to show the government acted arbitrarily in determining Anthropic posed national security risks....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.