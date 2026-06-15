Facebook Users Ask 9th Circ. To Fix Jury Role 'Usurpation'

By Nadia Dreid ( June 15, 2026, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit must undo a lower court's ruling that killed an antitrust suit brought by Facebook users after the district court judge found the novel theory propping up the suit held no water, the users have said, and that Facebook's parent company cannot defend the lower court's "usurpation of the jury's role."...
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