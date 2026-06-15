Justice Alito Asks Texas To Respond To App Store Order Brief
By Spencer Brewer ( June 15, 2026, 7:17 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Monday asked the Texas attorney general to respond to a bid by a tech industry group and a student advocacy group seeking to reinstate an order blocking a Texas law that requires app store owners to verify users' ages and block minors from downloading apps without parental consent....
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