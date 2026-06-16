Judge Won't Nix Minor's Guardian In Ethiopia Crash Suit

By Mike Curley ( June 16, 2026, 4:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge won't remove a court-appointed independent guardian for the minor child of a victim of the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash, saying the litigation behavior of the child's grandparents in opposing the appointment has only reinforced the need for one....
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