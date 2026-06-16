Wash. Judge Won't Revisit Order On Ed. Dept. School Grants

By Joyce Hanson ( June 16, 2026, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Seattle will not reconsider her decision declining to enforce an earlier order barring the U.S. Department of Education from ceasing school mental health grants, saying Washington and other plaintiff states have not shown that the court erred....
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