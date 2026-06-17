Google, Apple Call CEO Depo Bids 'Harassment' At 9th Circ.

By Dorothy Atkins ( June 17, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Apple and Google urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to reject consumers' request to depose their respective CEOs, Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai, and other executives in antitrust litigation accusing Google of shutting out rival search engines, arguing that the appeal is unwarranted and the repeated deposition demands are unjustified "harassment."...
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