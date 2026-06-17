Niger Says Town House Off Limits In $7.6M Award Feud
By Joyce Hanson ( June 17, 2026, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The Republic of Niger told a New York federal judge on Wednesday that its $35 million town house on Manhattan's Upper East Side can't be seized by a United Kingdom aviation services company looking to enforce a $7.6 million arbitral award because the property is used for sovereign purposes....
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