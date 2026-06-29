26 States Sue To Nix Medicaid Work Rule For Medically Frail

By Rae Ann Varona ( June 29, 2026, 9:14 PM EDT) -- More than two dozen states sued the Trump administration Monday in Massachusetts federal court in a bid to strike down new Medicaid work requirements for certain enrollees, saying the administration did not consider the consequences the requirements would have on vulnerable Medicaid enrollees....
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