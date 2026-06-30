Mitsubishi Chemical Settles Ex-Workers' 401(k) Fund Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich ( June 30, 2026, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge agreed Tuesday to stay deadlines in a proposed class action from Mitsubishi Chemical America ex-workers who alleged their 401(k) savings were dragged down by lackluster fund offerings, after the parties told the court Monday that they had settled their dispute....
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