Feds Say No Funds Went To Work At Lummi Burial Site

By Nadia Dreid ( July 6, 2026, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The government told a federal court in Washington state Monday it wants out of a lawsuit brought by the Lummi Nation over a federally funded broadband project that disturbed the remains of the tribe's ancestors, saying it never officially approved the construction activities or released any funds for it....
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