2 AI Washing Rulings Apply Familiar Securities Fraud Rules

By Mike Bongiorno, Jessica Lewis and Max Atkins ( July 13, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence technology is complex and often opaque, and its rapid development has been accompanied by intense market interest. These conditions can encourage optimistic and, at times, overstated descriptions of AI capabilities, as companies emphasize the capabilities of their products and platforms while downplaying obstacles they encounter in the products' rollout....
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