Solar's Momentum At Mid-2026 Will Help It Overcome Snags

By Brook Detterman, Hilary Jacobs and Ryan Andrée ( July 17, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- U.S. solar deployment is on pace in 2026 to remain the dominant source of generating capacity additions, accounting for more than half of all new U.S. capacity through the first quarter and currently projected to roughly match total 2025 levels....
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