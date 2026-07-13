Defense Gears Up To Fight Polymarket Insider Trading Case
By Stewart Bishop ( July 13, 2026, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a former Google software engineer accused of raking in over $1.2 million by leveraging the tech giant's confidential information to place bets on Polymarket told a Manhattan federal judge Monday about a number of defenses they are considering to fight the novel allegations of prediction market-based insider trading....
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