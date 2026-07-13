Court Economist Says Epic-Google Deal Isn't Evidence-Based
By Nadia Dreid ( July 13, 2026, 9:55 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge James Donato has already told Epic and Google that he's "not going to keep" going back and forth with them about changes they want to an injunction he has to issue following Epic's antitrust trial win against Google, and now a court-appointed expert has informed him she has issues with the proposed changes as well....
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