2 Firms Tapped To Lead Super Micro Investor Action
By Sydney Price ( July 14, 2026, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has appointed Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP to lead a now-consolidated investor class action alleging Super Micro Computer failed to disclose that a large portion of its server sales were made to Chinese companies in transactions that violated U.S. export controls and led to three arrests....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.