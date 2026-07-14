Google Faces Another AI Copyright Suit By Publishers
By Adam Lidgett ( July 14, 2026, 1:37 PM EDT) -- Book publishers and legal novelist Scott Turow have lodged a copyright infringement suit alleging Google used their works to train its artificial intelligence model Gemini following an earlier suit they launched against Meta....
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