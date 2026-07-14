States Will Get $18M From 23andMe Ch. 11 For Data Breach

By Brian Steele ( July 14, 2026, 2:36 PM EDT) -- A week after a bankruptcy court approved a $46.75 million settlement between the DNA testing company 23andMe and data breach claimants, a coalition of more than 40 states announced Tuesday that they would share in an additional $18 million to resolve claims of unreasonable security practices....
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