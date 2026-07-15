What To Watch In Massachusetts In The 2nd Half Of 2026

By Chris Villani ( July 15, 2026, 6:16 PM EDT) -- As midsummer approaches, Massachusetts attorneys are focused on much more than just the Red Sox winning streak and the fallout from the Jaylen Brown trade; from a headline-grabbing federal prosecution to the midterm elections to cases that could shape the state's noncompete laws, practitioners have plenty on their radar in the latter half of the year....
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