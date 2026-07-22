6 Copyright Cases To Watch In The Second Half Of 2026
By Ivan Moreno ( July 22, 2026, 11:12 PM EDT) -- An appeal over whether an AI-powered legal research tool unlawfully used Westlaw material and a long-running fight involving a Miles Davis tattoo could produce some of 2026's most significant copyright rulings. Here is Law360's list of the most notable copyright cases to watch for the rest of the year....
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