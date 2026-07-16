'No Time To Waste' On Google Antitrust Reports, Judge Says

By Bonnie Eslinger ( July 16, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday there's "no time to waste" to begin monitoring a three-year injunction against Google in Epic's antitrust battle over Google's Android app store policies, saying he wants monthly reports now that the parties have agreed to accept the injunction terms he laid out....
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