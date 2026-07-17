Top Transportation Rulings: Midyear 2026 Report
By Linda Chiem ( July 17, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court rulings determining that freight brokers can face state-based negligence lawsuits and that last-mile drivers can also be exempt from arbitration are among the biggest court decisions of the first half of 2026 affecting the transportation industry....
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